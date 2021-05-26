Sánchez assures us that “there is a time for punishment and another for harmony” in the face of Casado’s attacks due to the pardons of the trial

Pedro Sánchez assured Congress on Wednesday that the Government “will take its decision in conscience” concerning possible pardons for prisoners sentenced by the independence process. “The constitution includes punishment and harmony, there is a time for punishment and another for harmony,” the president said.

He thus responded to the attacks of Pablo Casado, who accused him of wanting to “forgive those who attacked the laws, broke harmony and dynamited the coexistence” of all Spaniards.

“To comply with the law is not revenge, to strike a blow at the legality is not a constitutional value. You are president of Spain thanks to those who want to put an end to Spain”, declared the leader of the PP.

Sánchez recalled that “the one who made October 1 was not this progressive government, but the PP”. “Before February 14, you yourself remembered that the management made by your government was a disaster and that you were against this management, keep that word,” he told Casado.

El presidente del Gobierno, además, ha señalado que, aunque todavía no han decidido sobre indultar a los líderes independentistas del procés, tomarían “la misma decisión con 300 diputados”: “El Gobierno tomará una decisión en conciencia a favor de la Convivencia the Spanish”.

Casado assured that the pardons would have recourse to “the Supreme Court” and warned that when they came to the government, they would modify “the law of pardons for the crimes of sedition and rebellion and the Penal Code to sanction illegal referendums” .

Finally, Sánchez asked Marié with the State for a commitment: “You could at least commit to the State like the PSOE when you supported your government at a time like 2017, with the unilateral declaration of independence that they have done to your government, to your party. You did not defend territorial integrity. “