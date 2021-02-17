Sánchez bets on a government between the CPS and the municipalities in Catalonia

Publication: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 12:12

Pacts are starting to take shape in Catalonia and the PCS wants to obtain sufficient support to elevate Salvador Illa to the presidency.

Today, it is the President of the Government who has defended that his former Minister of Health should be the next President of the Generalitat. He considers that the public is demanding a left-wing executive and it is Illa who must represent him.

“There was a resounding victory for Mr. Illa, who has a lot of merit after the slanders inflicted on him. There is a conflict between two parts of the Catalan population and a dialogue is necessary in the laws”, a he said in one of his speeches to Congress.

Likewise, the president defended that Catalan citizens “said they needed a leftist government”, which “Junts per Catalunya should not enter because they are conservatives”. He throws such a dart at Esquerra Republicana, who plans to run for the inauguration with the votes of that party and the CUP.

After hearing these statements, the pro-independence MP Miriam Noguera addressed him to tell him that “his model of country has lost” and that “the Catalan Republic has won with more than 50% of the votes”. However, Salvador Illa won the regional elections with 33 seats and 652,000 votes.

“The citizens said that the hatred, extremism and xenophobia of Vox should be left behind, but also part of their speech. They must make them understand,” Pedro Sánchez told the representative of Junts per Catalunya.

Thus, for the moment Salvador Illa and Pere Aragonès continue to negotiate with the parties to obtain the maximum number of votes for an upcoming investiture. The balance seems to be tilting towards the ERC, which should reach an absolute majority with the support of JxCAT and the CUP.