Sánchez calls a press conference in Moncloa at 1:30 p.m.

Madrid

Updated: Friday, February 26, 2021 12:00

Published on: 02/26/2021 11:06 AM

Pedro Sánchez called a press conference from 1:30 p.m. on the steps of the Council of Ministers building, in the open air, to be able to attend the media.

It is true that the President of the Government appears before the media after each meeting of the Extraordinary European Council, but today’s meeting was telematic and no appearance was scheduled on the executive’s agenda.

The announcement comes just hours after learning that the King Emeritus has paid more than four million to the Treasury in what is the second tax regularization process after last December’s payment of 678,393 euros to the Treasury.

Regarding this second payment, sources close to the operation tell “El País” that it was made for the donation of private jet travel. These flights, worth eight million, were funded by the Zagatka Foundation, owned by his distant cousin Álvaro of Orleans.

Last December, he had already paid 678,393 euros to the Treasury, including interest and surcharges on the tax debt he had with the Treasury for the use of “Royal black” cards. An income that arose without prior requirement, so the Tax Agency did not open any file in this regard. This regularization concerned the opaque income that he used between 2016 and 2018, years when he was no longer inviolable, and which was at the head of a Mexican businessman.

As published by “El Confidencial”, the government and the Royal Household urged the emeritus to make “possible efforts” to assume all the “necessary” regularizations. Something Juan Carlos I is said to be already doing to pave the way for a possible return to Spain.