Sánchez calls "avoid a third wave" in a christmas "different"

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has argued that Christmas this year will be “different” and that the “priority” which will govern the measures for the enjoyment of holidays with family and friends will be “to avoid a third wave”.

Sánchez calls on the population to make “more efforts” in a “different” Christmas, certain celebrations during which he asks that we not “let our guard down”.

Sánchez remembers that we have always been clear that in order to “show someone we love them” we did it with a “hug”. This year ensures that, in order to demonstrate “the same thing”, it is perhaps necessary to “stay at a distance”.

“We can continue to preserve the fraternal Christmas spirit while respecting the sanitary rules, which this year are absolutely essential”, defends Sánchez.

Sánchez sends out a message of encouragement: “We can do it”. An appeal to a party whose priority of the executive is “to avoid a third wave”.