Sánchez, in quarantine after Macron’s COVID positive

Updated: Thursday, December 17, 2020 11:49 AM

Published on: 12/17/2020 11:11

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will suspend all his activities planned for the next few days in compliance with health protocols after being in contact on Monday 14 with Emmanuel Macron, President of France, who announced today that he has tested positive coronavirus.

The most immediate act was the participation, with the king, in the inauguration of the exhibition on Manuel Azaña at the National Library, scheduled for noon. President Sánchez has informed the king that he will serve quarantine until December 24, when ten days will have passed since his meeting with President Macron in Paris.

President Sánchez will immediately undergo a diagnostic test to find out his situation and decide, based on the results, on his program for the next few days.

Sources from Moncloa to LaSexta have sent a message of calm and insist that President Sánchez undergoes periodic check-ups and medical tests every time he returns from official travel.

Macron’s positive

President Macron has tested positive for the coronavirus. He met President Sánchez at the OECD headquarters in Paris during a lunch for the anniversary celebrations on Monday, December 14.

The lunch was also attended by José Ángel Gurría, Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

Macron will be in isolation for seven days

The French president will be kept in solitary confinement for seven days, as announced in a press release from the Elysee. “The president of the republic was diagnosed as positive for COVID-19 today”, explained the French presidency. Elíseo reported that Macron had undergone a PCR test “after the first symptoms appeared.”

“In accordance with the health regulations in force and applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely, ”concluded the French presidency.