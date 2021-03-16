Sánchez meets with churches and it is confirmed that Ione Belarra will be the Minister of Social Rights

Publication: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 2:05 PM

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Second Vice-President and Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, held a brief meeting this morning after the Council of Ministers.

According to Moncloa reports, “both consider that there is an agreement on the changes to be undertaken and that it is sufficient to complete a few details on the basis of the coalition agreement”.

They did not provide further details, but the reorganization of the executive is on hold following the announced departure of Iglesias to run for office in the Community of Madrid.

Iglesias proposed that his vice-presidency be taken over by Yolanda Díaz and there it seems that there will be no problem, from what Sánchez has said and they indicate from the government.

He also proposed that Ione Belarra assume the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, and as confirmed to LaSexta, his incorporation is already closed by the two leaders.