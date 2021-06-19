Sánchez plans to vaccinate ESO and Baccalaureate students two weeks before the start of the course

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, foresees that the vaccination of ESO (12-16 years) and Baccalaureate (17-18) pupils can take place two weeks before the start of the next course in September.

“If the authorizations provided by the European Medicines Agency are met, we could start the vaccination of ESO and Baccalaureate students two weeks before the start of the academic year,” Sánchez said during a tribute to the educational community for their efforts during the pandemic. .

Accompanied by the Ministers of Education and Health, Isabel Celaá and Carolina Darias, the president indicated that the vaccination of students will be “a decisive step for the long-awaited resumption of economic, social and educational normality”.

“It was not easy for anyone, but among all of us it was easy to exceed the expectations we set for ourselves at the start of the course,” congratulated Sánchez.

The announcement comes just four days after the Public Health Commission, which brings together technicians from the government and the autonomous communities, approved COVID-19 vaccination for all people aged 12 and over.

Minister Celaá herself has already pointed out that children will start the new school year with the comprehensive directive against the disease. “It may be that, for a matter of logistics, the pupils can be vaccinated the first week of September, at the beginning of the course, in order to have them all together,” he said in an interview with La 1.

At present, the only formula that has the approval of the European regulator to be inoculated to minors is that of Pfizer, so, in the absence of confirmation, this would be the brand that would be injected into young people.