Sánchez ponders making changes in government after court pardons

Madrid

Posted: Friday Jun 04 2021 8:55 AM

Government President Pedro Sánchez plans to make changes to his government to give it new impetus once the pardons in the trials materialize. However, as LaSexta has learned, the chief executive has yet to take any decision and so far has only consulted on this matter with people from his closest circle in Moncloa and a certain socialist leader.

If this change were made to the government – according to government sources this should not translate to fewer ministries in the cabinet – it would be after pardons were approved, but it is also unclear whether the overhaul would materialize before the end. summer or later.

This remodeling was widespread within the Moncloa for weeks, due to the fact that there was talk of the need for a more profound change than the surgical one, carried out at the Ministry of Health, after the departure of Salvador Illa.

These changes, moreover, would affect not only the government, but also the Federal Congress of the Socialist Party. However, it stands to reason that the main core of Ferraz, consisting of Adriana Lasta, Carmen Calvo, José Luis Ábalos and Santos Cerdán León, will continue. In any case, there is only one person who knows this information today, and that is Pedro Sánchez, regardless of the leaks that may occur from different sides, point out the sources mentioned.

Moncloa responds: Sánchez focuses on pandemic, not government reshaping

Once this information was known, the Moncloa came out this evening with a statement, in which he stressed that Spanish law gives the head of government “exclusively” the prerogative and the initiative to form or change his cabinet. That is, they do not deny that this possibility has been raised, but they deny that it is their main concern before other problems, such as vaccination.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, spoke in the same direction, highlighting the points on which the executive is focused at the moment: “I only know that the president and this government are focused on ending the virus, with this damn pandemic, in the most important campaign, which is vaccination, ”he said in an interview with Cadena Ser.