Sánchez rejects legal changes after state of alarm ends, ensures communities “have sufficient instruments” to deal with pandemic

Updated: Monday, May 10, 2021 6:50 PM

Posted on: 10.05.2021 18:49

The president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, assured that the autonomous communities did not need more laws to implement restrictions to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in their respective territories. This is how the chief executive of Athens, the city to which he went to participate in an economic forum and meet the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, expressed himself.

Thus, Sánchez ruled out that legal changes are produced to be able to protect regions now that the state of alert has expired, which leaves in the hands of the Superior Courts of Justice and, ultimately, the Court. supreme. they can activate certain restrictions that affect fundamental rights, such as mobility or assembly rights.

“The executive will always go hand in hand with the autonomies to provide a common response to the virus, but at this time the communities have enough instruments to give the response,” said the president of the government, who took advantage of his intervention . to indicate that the data that Spain keeps for its current epidemiological situation “are good”. It is so clear that he has started a countdown to reach his main goal.

“We are only 100 days away from achieving group immunity,” Sánchez assured after the bilateral summit in Greece, indicating that the executive’s target would be reached on August 18. That is to say, one month before the one used to target, vaccinate 70% of the population. However, the president of the government made it clear that, although the data is good, the population cannot trust or “let their guard down”.

For Sánchez, “we are facing a very promising time to achieve group immunity” and he felt that the vaccination rate “is going very well”. But he insisted on recalling that “the virus continues to circulate” and that all security measures must be “preserved” to avoid situations like those experienced a few hours after the fall of the state of alarm, with parties and other types of agglomerations in cities. like Madrid and Barcelona.

Reference to the words of Minister Campo

Sánchez’s words come after, in the first hour of the morning on Monday, the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, stressed that the executive appreciates the possibility of promoting legal changes that would allow communities to apply restrictions that until now were only protected in the alarm off state; an assessment that he exposed in an article in the newspaper “El País” but that he dismissed shortly after in Al Rojo Vivo.

And it is that in the program presented by García Ferreras, Campo made it clear that the government does not intend to carry out legal reform, although he recalled that regional leaders can ask the central executive to apply the state of alarm on their territory to, for example, decree a curfew: “Autonomous governments always have the possibility of requesting a declaration for their territory, with the extent they consider, of the ‘alarm state. “