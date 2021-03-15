Sánchez sees in the PP of Murcia and in Madrid “a continuity in the corruption and the change towards the extreme right”

Updated: Monday, March 15, 2021 5:44 PM

The president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, believes that what happened in Murcia and Madrid last week shows that the PP “mixes continuity with corruption and the slide to the extreme right”.

Asked about this during the Spanish-French summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, Sánchez was frank: “The continuity is done in the bad arts, in the form of recourse to corruption, to transfuguismo, to try to support governments which have clearly lost the parliamentary majorities with which they were invested “.

The chief executive sharply criticized the fact that the PP has for the moment aborted the motion of censure in Murcia that it had presented last week at the hands of Ciudadanos thanks to the incorporation of three capricious deputies in the government. This is the first time that Sánchez has spoken in public on the issue, a motion that will be voted on this week.

Likewise, and with regard to the elections in Madrid and with its president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, increasingly close to the extreme right, Sánchez deplored this “change” of the popular: “A turn to the extreme right by breaking any type of agreement with parties that may be located at the center right of our political system. “

“If anything is demonstrated in Murcia and also in Madrid, it is that the PP mixes continuity in corruption and the slide towards the extreme right”, he settled.

President warns against populism

Sánchez also warned in Macron’s presence against identity populism and taking for granted “the conquest of freedom”. If he spoke of the Spaniards who fled to France during the Civil War and then fought with the Gauls against the occupation, the message could be understood internally, with one party, Vox, which has increasing weight in the country.

“The conquest of freedom can never be finalized. It is also a message not from the past, but from the present and the future”, declared the Prime Minister.

Para Sánchez, ahora mismo hay dos maneras de “concebir las identidades”: “Los populismos identitarios conciben la identidad como algo cerrado. El pensamiento que nos representa concibe la identidad no como una disyuntiva, no es una cosa o la otra, sino un ‘ and also'”.