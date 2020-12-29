Sánchez takes stock of his government and reports on compliance

About a year after the inauguration of the first coalition government in Spain, Pedro Sánchez presents this Tuesday at a press conference an accountability report in which the degree of compliance with the agreement signed between PSOE-Unidas Podemos has been analyzed. .

This is the first accountability document from a Spanish government, according to Moncloa. The document was prepared by the Department of Planning and Monitoring of Government Activity of the Office of the Presidency of the Government, headed by Chief of Staff Iván Redondo. In addition, the report benefited from the close collaboration of all ministries.

The existence of this balance finds its origin in Sánchez’s inaugural speech in which he opted for “democratic regeneration”. “We must fight against the political disaffection of citizens through clear exercises of transparency, strict control mechanisms and guarantees of accountability,” he said at the time.

The report will be presented during the traditional year-end appearance, to be held after the last Council of Ministers of the year, which, among other things, will debate a Royal Decree before the UK leaves the UK for good. ‘EU.

Despite the fact that the report will be released on Tuesday, the executive indicated that it also intended to present the analysis specifically to the civil society agents most specialized and interested in the field of good governance and transparency.