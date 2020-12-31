Sánchez thanks Illa for her candidacy “to bring back the Catalonia we deserve”

Posted: Thursday December 31, 2020 1:22 PM

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, thanked the still Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, who accepted to lead the candidacy of the Catalan socialists for the presidency of the Generalitat of Catalonia on February 14.

“My immense gratitude, Salvador Illa, and all the support for the head of the socialist project in the Catalan elections. A project for all, to bring back the Catalonia that we deserve”, tweeted Sánchez during his first public demonstrations that yesterday “ARV »Announced that the Minister of Health is returning to Catalan politics.

Regarding the outgoing candidate, Miquel Iceta, Sánchez also thanked him for his “huge commitment” by withdrawing the candidacy and handing it over to Illa.

Illa returns

The president also shared Illa’s first campaign video as a presidential candidate, which begins with the Minister of Health in the car and a strong message: “Illa is back”.

“Yes, it’s true. I’m going home, home. Home, to casa nostra. Do you know why I’m coming back? Because Catalonia has to come back,” Illa explains in the video.

“It is time for health to come back, for jobs and social progress to return. The future is coming back, which we have always been,” the Minister still declares.

Iceta, possible minister

The first secretary of the PSC, Miquel Iceta, assured this Thursday that the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, had offered to “collaborate” in the national policy, before which he stressed that he was making his availability and his capacities available. of the general manager. and socialists for whatever is necessary.

As to the possibility that he might end up being appointed minister, he said it was a decision made by the Prime Minister and that he did not know at this time. “For me this is not a concern or a concern, I am not making plans,” said Iceta, who wants to focus now on the Catalan campaign of the 14F and to allow again a socialist president in the Generalitat.

The vacuum left by Salvador Illa at the head of the Ministry of Health opens all the pools to see who will be his replacement. The favorite at the moment is the head of territorial policy, Carolina Darias, who chaired, along with Illa, the interterritorial health committees where the most relevant decisions of the pandemic were made.

Darias would be replaced by Iceta, who would also cover the PSC quota in government. The Ministry of Territorial Policy was a bet of Pedro Sánchez by the Catalan socialists to deal with the situation in Catalonia. The previous incumbent was the current President of Congress, Meritxell Batet.