Sánchez will appear in Moncloa after the Council of Ministers which gives the green light to the pardons of the trial

Updated: Tuesday, June 22, 2021 11:07

Published: 06/22/2021 11:06 AM

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will make an institutional declaration a few minutes after the end of the Council of Ministers where the pardons to be granted to the prisoners of the independence process of Catalonia will be approved.

Subsequently, the Minister of Finance and government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, will appear at a press conference to give details and answer any questions that may arise on this matter. As the Government pointed out, they decided to approach the problem differently and tried to reason for a solution based on harmony. That is, to open the way to reconciliation and reunion.

A decision however harshly criticized today by the Leader of the Opposition, who has been very aggressive on this issue. Pablo Casado did not hesitate to reject the legality of pardons – announcing that he would appeal for them – and even calling Sánchez a “traitor”, accusing the socialist president of “disarming the state” and approving pardons for ” continue with his diet. “at the head of the Spanish government.

This formula proposed by the government in the Catalan political field was not satisfied either, which, although having benefited from this measure, considers it insufficient. This was expressed by the three pro-independence forces represented in Parliament on Monday, while Pedro Sánchez was holding a conference at the Liceu in Barcelona, ​​which no representative of the Generalitat attended.

Pere Aragonès, Catalan president and leader of the ERC, assured that “the pardons do not bring a solution to the general cause” and asked for amnesty for the prisoners. Also in this line, Elsa Artadi, MP for Junts per Catalunya, accused Sánchez of “mounting acts of pure marketing”, while urging him to “respect the Council of Europe report”, to “withdraw the euro -Commands “now” to end widespread repression. “The CUP, like the other two formations, denounced the pardon plan, assuring that” in Catalonia there are more than 3,000 reprisals “.