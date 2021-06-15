Sánchez will speak on graces the first week of July at the Congress

Pedro Sánchez will speak about the pardons to the separatist prisoners at the Congress of Deputies in the first week of July.

This was confirmed by parliamentary sources at LaSexta, indicating that it will be a plenary session to report to the European Council in which he will also speak on this issue.

Precisely, this Tuesday Carmen Calvo set a date for the end of the treatment of pardons, on which the Executive continues to work: “The pardons are closed. In two or three weeks, they should be finished.”

The first vice-president of the government declared it in an interview with ‘Canal Sur Radio’ in which she indicated that “the ministry is in the process of completing the individualized files”. “It is still a normal procedure” that must be “very well looked at”, he stressed, concluding that “there is a benefit for all, a good superior to forgiveness”.