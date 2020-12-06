Sánchez’s government is “the worst in the history of Spain”

Posted: Sunday December 6 2020 12:26 PM

Vox spokesman Iván Espinosa de los Monteros warned of the “danger” to the Constitution because the government and state leadership are in the hands of those who “want to end the parliamentary monarchy and the principles “enshrined in the Magna Charter.

Espinosa de los Monteros, in this atypical act due to the pandemic which commemorates the anniversary of the Constitution, warned of the “very delicate moment” that the Spanish democracy is going through and assured that from its formation, it would defend “these values ​​and principles constitutional “.

They will oppose – he added – “the worst government in the history of Spain, made up of the greatest enemies in the history of Spain”.

“The Constitution is in danger and we must all defend it,” said the parliamentary spokesman, a claim which has been linked to the right of the group of former military personnel who criticized the executive to express an opinion which, according to it is shared by many and that many wish to reverse.