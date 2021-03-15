Sandstorm in China: 341 people from neighboring Mongolia disappeared in sandstorm, find out why this storm is scary – huge sandstorm in Beijing China Mongolia causes severe air pollution Yellow alert

For the first time in recent decades, the Chinese capital, Beijing, experienced a severe sandstorm. The Chinese capital, Beijing, turned to dust on Monday. It is said that due to strong winds, this storm originated from the Gobi Desert and filled most parts of China with dust. 400 flights were canceled in Beijing. Earlier on Sunday, there was a severe thunderstorm in China’s neighboring country Mongolia, after which at least 341 people are missing. According to the Xinhua News Agency, several flights have been canceled in Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia. Let’s see why the sandstorm is dangerous …

China painted yellow, the Gobi desert becomes the reason for the crisis

The Gobi Desert is vast and barren, stretching from northwestern China to southern Mongolia. China’s meteorological department has issued a yellow alert and said the dust storms have spread from Inner Mongolia to Gansu, Shanxi and Hebei in China, which are located around Beijing. Due to the dust storm, Beijing’s air quality has reached hell. Here, the index reached the maximum level of 500 Monday morning. The level of PM10 has increased very dangerously in many districts. According to the World Health Organization, PM10 levels should not exceed 50 micrograms per day. In fact PM2.5, the particle level of lung damage has also reached over 300 micrograms. In China, this standard is 35 micrograms. Such a dust storm is not uncommon in the capital city of Beijing at this season of the year.

400 canceled flights in Beijing will affect Japan

Due to the Gobi Desert and forest degradation in northwest China, the Beijing crisis has increased dramatically. China is now working to improve the ecology of the region. Pollution from neighboring cities of Beijing also reaches here. Experts have warned that the storm in China and Mongolia could affect other neighboring countries as well. Due to this storm, the crisis of Beijing residents surrounded by high-rise buildings has increased dramatically. Not visible after a certain distance. The traffic is creeping up. It is said that so far more than 400 flights have been canceled in Beijing. Experts say the storm could affect Japan. He said that China is continuously expanding its cities, this has made the crisis worse.

90% of the world’s population breathe dangerous air

Air pollution has reached alarming levels in many countries around the world. A study by IQ Air last year claimed that 90% of the world’s population breathed unhealthy air. This report indicates that incidents related to climate change are occurring due to the increase in pollution. Pollution kills 70 million people around the world in one year. The report says the Chinese capital, Beijing Air, has improved significantly. It is part of the list of 200 polluted cities around the world. The level of PM2.5 in India is above 500%. However, pollution decreased by 20% in 2019 compared to 2018. 98% of cities have improved. The report says that the most polluted countries in South Asia are India and Pakistan. Of the 30 most polluted cities in the world, 21 are Indian and 5 Pakistani.