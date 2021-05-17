Sanofi announces that its vaccine generates a “strong immune response” with an “acceptable” tolerance

Publication: Monday, May 17, 2021 5:34 PM

Sanofi is preparing to join the rest of the vaccines in the battle against the coronavirus. This was confirmed by the French laboratory, which confirmed promising data after completing the second phase of the clinical trial to test the effectiveness of its formula against COVID-19. More precisely, with these vials, a remarkable concentration of antibodies was recorded in adults, as well as a considerable immune reaction from the first dose. “The strong immune response observed after administration of a single dose in previously infected patients underscores the strong potential of a booster vaccine,” the researchers said in a statement.

The data obtained showed an antibody seroconversion rate of 95% to 100%. In this sense, they claim that in people who had previously suffered from the virus, a single bite was enough to create high levels of neutralizing antibodies. In addition, with its inoculation, a tolerability qualified as “acceptable” was recorded and without presenting, for the moment, any safety problem derived from the injection. This allows the laboratory to take the next step.

After completing this phase of research, conducted with the cooperation of over 700 volunteers from Hondas and the United States aged 18 to 95 (i.e. of all ages at which other vaccines are used), they can start third phase which will have an international character, with many more volunteers from different countries and nationalities. Specifically, around 35,000 people will participate in the final stage of the study, which will be launched in the coming weeks.

The difference of this solution compared to those already on the market is that, in this latest investigation period, it wants to test its effectiveness against some of the variants of the coronavirus which have been spreading since the start of the health crisis. Specifically, if it shows resistance to Wuhan and South African strains. “We know that more vaccines will be needed, especially as viral variants continue to emerge and the need for effective booster vaccines that can be stored at normal temperatures becomes more evident,” said Thomas Triomphe, vice president worldwide of Sanofi.

This is not the only thing they are studying, as they also seek to accurately measure the ability to generate a strong immune response in the body with a lower dose, regardless of the type of vaccine used. It should be remembered that not all of them work in the same way: AstraZeneca, Janssen or Sputnik use a viral vector, while Moderna or Pfizer use the “Messenger RNA” technology. In this case, Sanofi offers a recombinant antigen (a molecule composed of several multiple types of proteins that elicits an immune response) to be used with the GSK technique to produce adjuvants (components to enhance immunogenicity or with the ability to elicit a response. immune system of the accompanying antigen).

The objective of this alliance is to generate a greater number of doses, as well as to facilitate their conservation in normal refrigerators (Moderna and Pfizer need a temperature of -20 degrees and -70, respectively, for their correct use. ). In any case, given such positive and promising results as those recorded in the previous stages of the analysis, this vaccine could be approved by health authorities throughout the fourth quarter of this year. But this is not the only COVID-19 vaccination project that the French laboratory is keeping active.

At the end of April, Sanofi started to collaborate with the pharmaceutical company Traslate Bio to develop an antigen based on the “Messenger RNA” technology. According to CEO Paul Hudson, this study shows “very encouraging data” showing that two doses generate “high levels of neutralizing antibodies”. However, the final results of this vaccine are expected in 2022. As Hudson himself has acknowledged, this vial “will likely be approved after the vaccine based on recombinant adjuvant technology.”