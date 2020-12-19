Sanofi works with the Red Cross to ensure that no child is left without toys at Christmas

The pandemic generated by COVID-19 has only worsened the situation of vulnerable families served by the Red Cross, in addition to considerably increasing the number of beneficiaries of this aid, according to the charity. For this reason, Sanofi has strengthened its commitment to this entity, with which it has worked for six years, with the desire to continue supporting its social action and meeting the new needs of the groups most affected by the pandemic.

The company will make a donation to the Red Cross for hospitalized children and to the “Their Rights at Play” toy campaign, initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of the little ones. In addition, for the first time, Sanofi will reorient its corporate volunteering with the NGO to help those who have lost their jobs or whose companies are in difficulty following the crisis caused by the pandemic. “At Sanofi, we believe it is more important than ever to maintain our annual collaboration with this entity, even if this has involved making changes to adapt the actions with which we have collaborated so far to the restrictions imposed by the has COVID-19. As a pharmaceutical company, Sanofi’s raison d’être is to help people and, in difficult times like these, that’s when this commitment needs to be reinforced ”, says Àlex Pérez, Head of Communications at Sanofi Iberia.

Your rights at stake

This year, in the wake of COVID-19, the collaboration with the Your Rights at Play toy collection campaign for young people of the Red Cross in Catalonia cannot be in the offices of Sanofi. This did not prevent the company from wanting to continue to collaborate on this initiative, so this year the commitment to this action was materialized by a financial donation.

In addition, to involve the staff, the children of the employees were encouraged to draw pictures and letters which will be given to the children along with the gifts the Red Cross is distributing this year.

Volunteering for employment support

For the past year, Sanofi has focused its corporate volunteering on hospitalized children, support for the elderly and reinforcement of schooling. Faced with the impossibility of volunteering due to the restrictions of the pandemic, the company has reoriented its face-to-face volunteering to provide support to the organization also in online mode. Likewise, Sanofi made a financial donation to continue guaranteeing the continuity of the Hospitalized Childhood project.

The volunteer program aims to help people who are going through difficult times at work due to COVID-19. Sanofi employees collaborate in two different ways that are done through video calls.

On the one hand, the Mentoring – Employment Agency option consists of a mentoring program which aims to improve the employability of participants. This involves activating and improving job search and / or improving training, promoting technical skills so that they learn to use video conferencing platforms, train video interviews or open a profile on Linkedin, to make CVs or to search for a job on platforms. online.

On the other hand, the Autoempleo Responde option consists of providing support, advice and / or training to people who, because of COVID-19, their companies are encountering difficulties and need a boost to relaunch their activity. .

