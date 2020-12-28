Santa Claus infected with Covid in a retirement home: Santa Claus dies in a Belgian retirement home; 18 dead – Visit from Santa Claus infected with Covid 19 to care home in Belgium kills 18 residents

Strong points:

A Belgian retirement home arrived at Santa Claus infected with the Corona virus and 121 people who received Christmas gifts from it fell ill. According to the Daily Mail report, 18 of those people also died. A person came to Santa Claus in early December at the Hemlerijek care home in Mole, Belgium. During this time, he spent time with the elderly.

According to reports, when this person arrived at the nursing home wearing Santa’s robe, they did not know they were infected with the Corona virus. However, later when he fell ill he got his test done and the report came back positive. After that, people started to get crowned one by one in the nursing home. According to reports, around 121 people and 36 staff members have been infected.

One day before Christmas and five people lost their lives on Christmas Day, after which 18 people in the care home have lost their lives so far. Since the people in the care home got infected with Corona, the authorities tried to find out why this happened and at the same time they suspected the person who had become Santa Claus.

Nursing home staff wanted to boost people’s morale, so they planned for Santa Claus. Nursing home staff reported that when Santa came he didn’t feel bad. According to the nursing home’s senior caregivers, the man who wore Santa’s clothes is actually a doctor who helps treat residents at other times.