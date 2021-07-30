SANTALUCA launches its sustainable development committee

Among other functions, define its strategy for sustainable products and manage the impacts of sustainability in the business model.

SANTALUCA, leader in family protection, today announced the creation of a new Sustainable Development Committee which pursues a dual objective: to adapt to regulatory requirements in terms of sustainable development in the financial sector and to update its strategy. commercial in relation to environmental and social issues. governance (ASG or ESG for its acronym in English).

The Insurance Group is thus evolving in the management of its commitments in terms of sustainable development, promoting the transition to sustainable development, in addition to promoting the ESG approach and the integration of the 2030 Agenda.

In this sense, in October 2020, the company set up a Working Group responsible for defining and designing sustainable action lines for their implementation in the medium term. In addition, in order to comply with regulatory requirements, he also carried out an analysis of the implications of the new draft law on climate change and energy transition and taxonomy, both from the EU.

Promote sustainable development

Formed by different areas and people who represent all the companies of the Group, the Sustainable Development Committee, chaired by Fernando Moreno, Managing Director of Supervision and Risk Management of the Santaluca Group, will lead the tasks necessary for monitoring and corporate alignment of sustainability initiatives. “With this new Committee, SANTALUCA is taking a new step in its involvement and commitment to promote sustainable development and make this factor a key and differential element”, explains Fernando Moreno.

Among its various functions are the implementation of the ideology of sustainable development, the definition and execution of the strategy of sustainable products, the management of the impacts of sustainable development in the economic model or the monitoring of regulatory adaptations in this area. .

In this sense, this Committee will also be the driving force behind the new Sustainable and Responsible Business Plan of the Santaluca Group, as a framework for integrated ESG management, the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on which it has a direct impact.

