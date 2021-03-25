Santander seeks to bridge the digital divide between Spanish university students

Banco Santander has launched a new scholarship program the aim of which is to help bridge the existing digital divide between university students, which has become more evident due to the covid-19 pandemic and periods of lockdown, especially among students from families experiencing financial difficulties in the past year. In some cases, families have only one computer for several school-aged children, their devices are outdated or lack adequate connectivity solutions, among other challenges.

The more than 1,500 beneficiaries of the “Santander Tecnologa” scholarships | Conecta ‘will receive a laptop and a financial aid of 350 euros for connectivity for a period of 12 months for the academic year 2021-2022.

For Susana Garca Espinel, director of Santander SmartBank, Santander Universidades and Universia Espaa, “reducing the digital divide between students and strengthening the employability of young people are two of the main objectives that Santander promotes as part of its responsible banking policy in a transformation context like the current one. Our main objective with the Santander Conecta scholarships is to contribute to digitization without creating new gaps, but on the contrary; It is essential to support the progress of young people starting from inclusion and leaving no one behind ”.

Spanish university students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate or doctoral studies, whose applications will be evaluated by the universities themselves, can participate in the program. Priority will be given to university students who have been beneficiaries of a general scholarship from the Ministry of Education or the Basque government during the academic year 2020-2021 or who are in any other situation of socio-economic disadvantage and those with the best academic results. .

Those interested must make their request via the site www.becas-santander.com until May 24 and will know their possible admission from June 15. Obtaining a place in this course will be compatible with any other type of public or private assistance.

Once the 12-month transfer period of IT equipment has elapsed, participating universities may acquire the transferred equipment and decide to extend the transfer of use to fellows.

Banco Santander and its support for higher education

Banco Santander, responsible lder en banca, maintains a compromised firm con el progreso y el crecimiento inclusivo y sostenible con una apuesta pionera y consolidada por la educacin superior que desarrolla through Santander Universidades desde hace 25 aos y distinguishes it del resto de entidades financieras of the world. The entity has allocated a total of over 2,000 million euros and has awarded over 630,000 scholarships and grants since its inception.

