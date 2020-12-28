Santander supports Madrid universities’ covid-19 investigations

The funds come from the Supera Covid 19 Fund, as part of the 30 million euros that the entity has mobilized from its educational sponsorship to support projects that face the virus and its consequences

BY RRHH Digital, 01:28 – 28 December 2020



The study of the molecular basis of SARS-COV-2 infection in pediatric patients and its relation to Kawasaki disease, the development of new diagnostic devices for the rapid detection of COVID-19, the production of new prophylactic tissues effective against the coronavirus or the discovery of extremely protective immune responses against the disease are part of the investigations carried out by four Madrid universities whose projects have been selected by the Supera Covid 19 Fund, out of 700 presented throughout Spain.

A total of nine investigations to which Banco Santander, through Santander Universidades, has allocated more than 1,000,000 euros out of a total of 8.5 million with which the Supera Covid 19 Fund is endowed, promoted by the entity in collaboration with Crue Universidades Espaolas and the CSIC.

The Fund supports projects promoted by Spanish universities and the CSIC, on three strategic axes: applied research on the virus and its prevention, to which 5 million euros have been allocated; social impact studies, endowed with one million euros and strengthening the technological capacity of universities and reducing the digital divide, an area towards which 2.5 million have been directed.

Spain has many ongoing studies and research projects on covid-19 and its impact, and universities play a fundamental role in this work.

Banco Santander considers that university professionals have made their skills available to fight this pandemic with a multitude of initiatives, in particular research projects to stop the virus or the production of health equipment, and examples of good practices for enhance and support the contribution of universities to economic and social development, with significant university-business collaboration for the benefit of society, when the appropriate means are available.

In this context, all the universities in Madrid that have collaboration agreements with Santander have supported the Supera Covid-19 Fund initiative from the start, and among these, four are leading nine of the projects selected by the Fund:

The Complutense University of Madrid runs two: RAP-ID19, in which the University of Granada and the biomedical company Atrys Healthun also collaborate. A rapid diagnostic device for covid-19, “Point of Care” based on graphene biosensors and which combines the advantages of PCR and rapid tests. The second is the study “ Impact of the pandemic on tourism in Spain: implications for women’s employment ”, a collaborative project in which researchers from the University of Seville, the Polytechnic University of Valencia, from Francisco de Vitoria University and ESIC, in addition to the NGO Helsinki Spain. The Universidad Autnoma de Madrid is leading four initiatives: TEXGRAF, for the development of a new technology for the manufacture of industrial textiles that become an antiviral barrier against covid-19 through the use of 2D materials such as graphene and its derivatives. ; a second initiative focuses on the development of “tools for analyzing the reliability of assessment at university, due to containment by covid-19”; NANOSEEK, for the creation of a low cost quantitative detection kit for SARS-COV-2 without performing PCR, based on nanotechnology; and fourth, PREDINMUN COVID, a study on the dynamics of the immune response as a predictor of disease progression, which aims to gain information on genetic predisposition and other factors inducing effective immunity against covid- 19 or, rather, an acute inflammatory response that aggravates the disease. The University of Alcal is carrying out two studies: PROTECTIVE, for the discovery of highly protective immune responses against the virus and CUTINMFARM, which analyzes and characterizes the cutaneous manifestations that appear in some patients and their association with the infection and the reaction or reaction immune. medicines used in your treatment. The Francisco de Vitoria University is the spearhead of the “ COKID ” project which studies the molecular basis of SARS-COV-2 infection in children and adolescents in order to identify genetic factors and new biomarkers that help make an early diagnosis of pediatric patients of covid-19 with a higher risk of suffering from cardio-respiratory complications. A project in which the CNIC and the main pediatric referral hospitals of the Community of Madrid are also collaborating.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital