SAP Consultant ERP HR Specialist Course and S4Hana

The SAP HR ERP and S4Hana specialist consultant course is taught online and face-to-face IN ALL SPAAs except Catalonia and Valencia.

Completely practical training, with an official agenda and a seminar to obtain official certification.

Registration open up to 3 years: access and suspend the training within 36 months.

Diploma confirming the participation and qualification of the training. Internships and job bank.

We are a young and dynamic training specialized in ICT in Madrid. Our training offer is adapted to the specialties and profiles most requested by companies.

Official certification

Fully hands-on course, we provide you with all the resources you need to ensure learning by following the official SAP currvilum.

This training also includes a 50 hour certification seminar to prepare you for the official certification C_THR12_67 – SAP Certified Application Associate – SAP HCM with ERP 6.0 EHP7.

At Cloud Formacin TIC, we seek out the best training solutions for our clients, whether businesses or individuals, to provide a flexible and convenient training experience. We teach our trainings both live online (with live lessons) and 100% online (free training with no schedules).

Tele-face training (live online)

The immuno connects to the classroom live through our platform from anywhere. At all times, the teacher is available to consult the questions and the lessons are recorded.

Online training

The 100% online training has no schedules, allowing you to be in control of your time, set your own pace of learning, and combine your studies with your work and personal life.

Company training

Training given on company premises or in a telepresence group formed exclusively by company employees.

100% FUNDAE bonus!

This course is, like all our training offer, 100% subsidized by FUNDAE.

We designate 100% subsidized courses as zero cost courses, since the company recovers the full value of the subsidized courses by reducing what it pays to Social Security.

We manage the subsidy free of charge via FUNDAE / Tripartita.

SAP Consultant Area

SAP Consultant has an employability index of 90%.

SAP AG is considered the largest European software manufacturer. SAP has more than 16 million users, 120,000 installations, more than 1,700 partners, making it the largest business-to-business software publisher. At the end of 2018, SAP employed 96,500 people in more than 60 countries and its annual turnover was 24.71 billion euros.

It is estimated that between 70% and 80% of large companies in the world use the SAP system, but that SAP is not only reaching the large global companies, because SAP also offers solutions for small and medium enterprises. SAP functional consultants are in charge of the implementation and adaptation of SAP technology to the operational flows of the company, in which the program is installed. Each company typically engages internal consultants who set up and adapt to day-to-day operational changes, to ensure that SAP always reflects real business processes. SAP Technology Consultants are different IT profiles who provide technical support to SAP functional consultants and users, developing new functions required in an off-factory implementation. They ensure the daily maintenance of the SAP system, or manage and analyze data from the Hana database, integrating Big Data functions.

SAP recipients Course consultant Specialist in HR ERP and S4Hana

Jobs

Currently, there is a high demand for SAP consultants by large and medium enterprises. SAP has more than 18 million users, being the leading supplier of software for the management of large and medium-sized enterprises.

According to the INE (National Institute of Statistics), more than 40,000 SAP consultants will be hired over the next 4 years, the company SAP has become the fifth largest software company in the world.

This training action will make you an expert SAP consultant in human resources management, which will automatically put you in an advantageous position to work in SAP consulting firms or as an internal SAP consultant in companies that use SAP, to the setting and configuration of the HR module (HCM).

Objectives SAP Consultant ERP HR Specialist Course and S4Hana

Learn, by following the official SAP curriculum, how to effectively manage the information and processes of an organization’s personnel in the SAP system, and how to integrate all this information and processes both with other SAP modules and with possible applications external partners.

The course prepares you as a consultant for production operations and personnel allowing you to develop your career within the framework of the consulting firm SAP HCM.

Duration SAP Consultant Course Specialist ERP HR and S4Hana

Teaching load 200 hours

Technical training 50 hours

Specific training 100 hours

50 hour certification seminar

Duration 3-5 months

Live lessons 1 to 5 times / week

2.5 hour course duration

Morning hours 09h00 – 11h30 / 11h30 – 14h00

Afternoon 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Certification C_THR12_67

Includes all necessary resources, CloudLab access

