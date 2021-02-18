The SAP HR Consultant – Human Resources course is taught remotely and lasts 300 hours.

More information on the course SAP HR Consultant – Human Resources by clicking here

The acronym HR comes from English, HR for Human Resources or HCM for Human Capital Management. The two acronyms stand for the same thing, managing the human resources of a company. It is one of the most extensive modules of SAP, which will allow us to manage all employee data and associated processes (mainly the management of payroll, vacation periods and absenteeism, as well as travel and associate expenses), in addition to providing a defined structure for the organizational level.

MODALITY: Remote (includes textbook / s, exam and notebook) CERTIFICATION OBTAINED: Upon completion of studies and successful assessment tests, the student will receive a diploma that certifies the “SAP CONSULTANT IN HR HUMAN RESOURCES”, from ESCUELASAP .

Objectives SAP HR Consultant Course – Human Resources

This pack of materials allows the student to be a consultant in SAP HCM (HR) implementation.

SAP HR Consultant Course Agenda – Human Resources

TEACHING UNIT 1. INTRODUCTION

– What is SAP HR or HCM? – Previous concepts – Company structure – Pay zone – Pay period

TEACHING UNIT 2. PERSONNEL DEVELOPMENT (PD)

– Components – Organizational structure (Organization Management, OM). – Staff development – Staff hiring – Event management – Performance management – Self Service Manager and Self Service Employee

TEACHING UNIT 3. PERSONNEL ADMINISTRATION (PA)

– Components – Personnel management or personnel management – Payroll and accounting – Time management

TEACHING UNIT 4. THE MANAGEMENT OF NMINA

– Payroll management in SAP – Payroll simulation – Payroll calculation – Payroll concept code or Cc-Payroll (salary type)

TEACHING UNIT 5. TIME MANAGEMENT

– Introduction – Time structures – Time management InfoSets – Vacation calendar and company calendar. – Work schedule plans

TEACHING UNIT 6. SAP HR UTILITIES

– Human Resources Reports – Data loading tool: LSMW. – The characteristics (functionalities) in SAP HR – Staff calculation diagram – Staff calculation rules

TEACHING UNIT 7. HR PROGRAMMING

– How information is stored. Payroll clusters – Logical databases – Infotypes – Reading a characteristic (functionality) – Time data (PA-PAD)

Duration of the SAP HR consultant course – Human resources

300 hours.

More information on the course SAP HR Consultant – Human Resources by clicking here

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital