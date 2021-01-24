SAP Human Resources, ADE and Operations HCM ERP course

The SAP ADE and HCM ERP Operations functional consultant course is taught PRESENTIAL THROUGHOUT SPAIN except Catalonia. This course can also be carried out in Online and Tele-face-to-face mode: PVP Face-to-face 1780 €, Face-to-face 1580 € and Online 1380 €

SAP AG is considered the largest European software manufacturer. SAP has more than 16 million users, 120,000 installations, more than 1,700 partners, making it the largest business-to-business software publisher. At the end of 2012, SAP employed 59,420 people in more than 60 countries and its annual turnover was 14,233 million euros. It is estimated that between 70% and 80% of large companies in the world use the SAP system, but SAP does not only reach the large global companies, SAP also offers solutions for small and medium enterprises.

With this training, you are registered as an employee so that you can work with the official license, without demos or simulations. It includes an official license for the ERP architecture and another for the S / 4HANA suite which allows you to install the program on your computer. You will also have unlimited access to the laboratory in the cloud, this space in the cloud allows you to work with SAP from any device without installing it first.

Fully practical course with official SAP license, also includes a 25 hour certification seminar to prepare you for the official C_THR12_66 certification.

Professional outings:

Currently, there is a high demand for SAP consultants by large and medium enterprises. SAP has more than 16,000,000 users, being the leading supplier of software for the management of large and medium-sized enterprises.

According to the INE (National Institute of Statistics), more than 40,000 SAP consultants will be hired in the next 4 years.

The SAP company has grown to become the fifth largest software company in the world and through this specialized course you will become an expert SAP consultant in human resources and time management, which will automatically put you in an advantageous position to occupy positions of responsibility or technicians in the management of this area so important for companies.

