SARS-Cov-2: German researchers develop more powerful antibodies 1000 times better to neutralize Covid-19 SARS-Cov-2: German researchers develop more powerful antibodies that neutralize the corona virus 1000 times

Berlin

German scientists have given great news to the world troubled by the ravages of the Corona virus. Scientists claim to have developed a powerful antibody from sheep blood. These antibodies can effectively inactivate the corona virus (SARS-CoV-2) responsible for Kovid-19 and its new deadly forms.

Will deactivate Corona 1000 times

Researchers at the Germany-based Max Planck Institute (MPI) for Biophysical Chemistry reported that these microantibodies can inactivate the corona virus a thousand times more than such antibodies developed in the past. The report related to this antibody research was published in the journal Embo.

Preparations for clinical trials begin

The researchers said preparations are currently underway to conduct clinical trials of these antibodies. He said these antibodies can be produced in large quantities at low cost and can meet the global demand for Kovid-19 treatment. It is worth noting that antibodies help the body’s immunity. They inactivate the virus by sticking to it.

Corona still wreaks havoc in the world

The corona virus infection that started from December 2019 has not yet stopped. Corona, which took on different countries at different times, is now spreading rapidly to countries in East Asia, Indonesia and Malaysia. In Kerala, India, cases of the corona virus are increasing rapidly again after the second wave.

Pakistan also faces fourth Corona wave

Pakistan is suffering from the fourth wave of the corona virus. Given the rapid pace of the infection, Sindh province has even implemented a strict lockdown. At the same time, Pakistani President Arif Alvi advises people to be vigilant when tweeting. Pakistan has also banned people from traveling on domestic flights without getting vaccinated. The Sindh government even threatened to block these people’s mobile sims.