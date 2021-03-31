satellite cemetery: nemo point where old satellites go Cemetery: nemo point bad spaceship cemetery

Washington

What happens to the spacecraft that circles the earth after its end? Where are they kept when they live their entire lives? The answer lies deep in the Pacific Ocean. Here is a place where the old satellites are buried. Even this place was named “Spacecraft Graveyard”. This place is Point Nemo which is the farthest place in the world. This location in the South Pacific Ocean is 1,400 nautical miles from its nearest land.

Four kilometers lower

Interestingly, the place is named after the character Deep-Sea Diving Captain from the classic science fiction novel “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”. According to NASA, the probability of space debris falling in this area of ​​the ocean is one in 10,000. The spacecraft cemetery is four kilometers below the ocean’s surface and is home to old and deteriorated satellites, fuel tanks and garbage frets.

ISS will also reach here

Sunlight does not reach here and there are only sponges, wiper fish, squid, octopus and veal left. Space agencies have been throwing their poor satellite spot here in Neemo since 1971. 160 to 300 satellites have been abandoned after more than four decades. Most are from Russia. 6 Salyut space stations from Russia, five transfer vehicles from the European Space Agency, four HTV cargo ships from Japan and 145 autonomous Russian supply ships were submerged in the wreckage.

The Russian Mir space station was launched here in 2001. In three years, when the international space station is completed, it will also be installed here.