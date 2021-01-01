Satellite debris: Japan prepares the world’s first wooden satellite, what will be the benefit? – Japan is working on the world’s first wooden satellite to combat space debris

According to the US space agency NASA, more than 5 million pieces of debris revolve around our Earth. Many of them move at high speeds, which can damage our satellites or spacecraft. This debris can also threaten the International Space Station. Kyoto University of Japan and construction company Sumitomo Forestry have come together to solve this problem by 2023.

According to Japanese astronaut and university professor Takao Doi, this is a concern. They said the satellites burn when they return to earth and their debris continues to circulate through the atmosphere for years. It affects the environment. According to NASA, these fragments reach speeds of up to 17,500 miles per hour.

What will be the benefit?

Japan has started working on wooden satellites to solve this problem. They will be equipped with resistance to temperature changes and sunlight. This is the first project of this type. For this, the wood is tested under adverse soil conditions. Upon entering the earth, they will burn completely and no debris will remain.