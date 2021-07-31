Saturn closest to Earth: how to observe the opposition of Saturn closest to Earth in August

Washington

The beginning of August will be very special for sky watchers and astronomers. Next week, Monday, that is, on the night of August 2, a beautiful view will be seen in the sky. In fact, on that day, a particular part of our solar system will be closest to Earth. We are talking about the planet Saturn adorned with rings. This view will be special because Saturn is the most distant planet from us, visible directly to the eyes without any instrument.

What is special?

During this time, the Earth will be in the middle of the Sun and Saturn and this celestial event has been named – Opposition. According to Dr Robert Messi of the Royal Astronomical Society of Britain, it will be easy to see Saturn because it will be in the empty part of the sky. It will be like a yellow star but its light will not flicker but will be stable. It will also be brighter than other stars.

When and how will it be visible?

No equipment will be needed to spot it, but if its rings are to be seen clearly, then the help of a telescope may need to be taken. At the same time, Saturn can be seen in the dark night sky, but due to cloudy and rainy weather, there may be some problems. However, this view will remain for the entire month, so there will be many chances to see it. It will be the closest and the clearest on Monday.

very special month of August

August is a very special month for such spectacular astronomical events. On August 11, the Moon and Venus will be very close to each other (Venus-Moon conjunction), which can be seen after sunset. Around this, the Perseid meteor shower will also be at its peak between August 11 and 12.

On August 19, Jupiter will be in opposition, that is to say that it will be closest to the earth in the direction opposite to the sun. Because of this, it will look very bright. After that, on August 20, the Moon and Saturn will be in conjunction. The sturgeon full moon or blue moon will be visible on August 22. The Moon and Jupiter will also be in conjunction on this day.

