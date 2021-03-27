saturn moon enceladus: life on Saturn’s moon ocean currents: ocean waves of Saturn’s moon

California

Saturn’s moon Enceladus has ocean currents like Earth. This is what Anna Lobo, a graduate student of the California Institute of Technology claims. So far, it is believed that there is stability in the ocean. Lobo made this claim based on data from the Cassini mission. This probe monitors Saturn and his system. Apart from that, he also gave this theory about the work of environmental science and engineering professor Andrew Thompson.

Like the land, the oceans of Enceladus are also salty. Lobo says these currents may be due to differences in salt levels. Cassini has already shown that the thickness of the ice on this moon varies. It’s thin on the post and thick on the shovel. Scientists believe it is caused by melting and freezing ice. For this reason, ocean currents are formed.

How are currents formed?

When salt water freezes, the surrounding water becomes heavy, causing it to submerge. This is reversed when the ice melts. A computer model has shown that currents can form in areas where the thickness of the ice changes.

Enceladus is an important target of scientists in search of life. Apart from this, Jupiter’s moon Europa is also watched where more water than Earth is seen. However, for the possibility of life, not only water is needed, but carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus and sulfur are also needed. Cassini has revealed that almost anything can happen on Enceladus.

In addition, hydrothermal activity is envisioned in deep seas, which was previously only considered on Earth. NASA is testing a prototype robot named Buoyant Rover for Under Ice (BRUIE). It is planned to be sent with missions in the future.