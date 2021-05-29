Saudi Arabia lifts travel ban on 11 countries excluding India-Pakistan – Whidbey Daily News

The 11-nation travel ban will be lifted at 11 a.m. Monday (local time), the Saudi Press Agency said. However, travelers from these countries have to go through institutional isolation.

Riyadh. Amid rising cases of corona infection, the necessary precautionary measures are being taken globally. But sanctions are being eased a bit after cases of infection came down in some countries.

In this episode, Saudi Arabia also lifted the travel ban of 11 countries, taking a big decision on Saturday. However, travel bans on 9 countries, including India and Pakistan, will continue. The 11-nation travel ban will be lifted at 11 a.m. Monday (local time), the Saudi Press Agency said. However, travelers from these countries have to go through institutional isolation.

Let me tell you that earlier this month, Saudi Arabia allowed people who had been vaccinated with covid to go abroad. Saudi Arabia imposed travel bans on 20 countries after new tensions with Corona surfaced. India, Pakistan and other countries were also included in this.

The ban, which was originally enacted in February, also applies to all non-citizens, diplomats, health professionals and their families who received any restriction 14 days prior to their application to enter Saudi Arabia. .

Travel bans have been lifted from these 11 countries

Saudi Arabia has decided to lift the ban on 11 of the 20 banned countries based on a public health official’s report on the epidemic situation. The countries from which the ban has been lifted include the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States of America, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Britain, Sweden, Switzerland, ND, France and Japan. Passengers from all these countries will be allowed entry from Sunday.

Sanctions are mandatory in these countries

Let me tell you that Saudi Arabia still has a travel ban on 9 countries, including India and Pakistan, in view of the new cases of corona infection. Countries that will be banned include India, Pakistan, Argentina, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Lebanon and Egypt.