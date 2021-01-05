Saudi Arabia Qatar agreement: Qatar-Saudi Arabia to end the 3-year sunstroke, Donald Trump’s son-in-law will obtain an agreement today! – Qatar Saudi Arabia to sign negotiated deal with the United States to ease Gulf conflict with help from Jared Kushner

Strong points:

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar in West Asia appear to be on the right track; Saudi Arabia and Qatar could sign a deal in the presence of Trump’s son-in-law on Tuesday; Saudi Arabia links Qatar Relations with Dubai ended

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which have been at the center of tensions in West Asia for the past three years, now appear to be back on track. Saudi Arabia and Qatar are expected to sign an agreement on Tuesday in the presence of US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Previously, Saudi Arabia ended its relations with Qatar over relations with Iran and alleged aid from terrorist groups. Saudi Arabia will now open its borders to Qatar.

Jared Kushner and officials from the US State Department have played a mediating role between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, according to a Reuters report. According to the agreement, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt will now end the siege of Qatar. In return, Qatar will withdraw all its lawsuits brought since June 2017 for the siege. Earlier, Qatar Airways said it would seek compensation of at least $ 5 billion for the seat.

Will close the media campaign against each other

Apart from that, the agreement states that all parties will stop the media campaign waged against each other. Previously, Qatar had been asked to shut down Alajjira and all of its stations. A senior Trump administration official said: ‘This is the greatest success of all time. It doesn’t mean that they will love each other and become good friends, but it does mean that they will be able to work with each other.

Earlier, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud praised the “progress” of talks on Qatar. He said we are getting closer to a “final deal”. Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Qatar with its friends in the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain three years ago. Not only that, Arabia started the blockade against Qatar. Saudi Arabia has alleged that Qatar supports the terrorists, while Doha has denied the allegations.

Latest diplomatic breakthrough in West Asia before Trump steps down

Earlier, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that “something has happened” and we hope the crisis will end. He said: “We see and truly believe that the security, stability and unity of the Gulf countries is very important for the security, stability of this region and for the benefit of our people, and this will have to end. this crisis for no reason “. According to officials in the Trump administration, shortly before, Trump’s son-in-law and his mentor Jared Kushner were in Saudi Arabia and Qatar to end the impasse. The White House wants Trump to experience ultimate diplomatic success in West Asia before he leaves.