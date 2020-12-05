Saudi Arabia Qatar deal: is the siege of Qatar coming to an end? Saudi Arabia has given a big signal – Saudi Arabia, Qatar close to deal to help end Gulf crisis

Dubai

Saudi Arabia and Qatar may soon sign an agreement to end the dispute. If the two countries sign the deal, the stalemate in the Gulf countries since 2017 could end. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud hailed the “progress” of talks on Qatar. He said we are getting closer to a “final deal”.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Qatar with its friends in the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain three years ago. Not only that, Arabia started the blockade against Qatar. Saudi Arabia has claimed Qatar supports the terrorists, while Doha has denied the allegations.

Earlier, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that “something has happened” and we hope the crisis will end. He said: “We see and truly believe that the security, stability and unity of the Gulf countries is very important for the security, stability of this region and for the benefit of our people, and this will have to end. this crisis for no reason “.

According to Trump administration officials, this week the son-in-law of President Donald Trump and his adviser Jared Kushner were in Saudi Arabia and Qatar to end the impasse. The White House wants Trump to experience ultimate diplomatic success in West Asia before he leaves. It is said that under the preliminary agreement Saudi Arabia can allow planes from Qatar to pass through its airspace. In return, Qatar can withdraw the international lawsuit against Saudi Arabia.