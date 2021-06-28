Saudi Arabia releases women’s rights activists: two women’s rights activists released from Saudi jail

Strong points:

Two Saudi Arabian women’s rights activists have been released from prison. About three years ago, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took massive action against women activists who peacefully advocated greater freedom. Human rights groups reported the release of two women’s rights activists on Sunday.

All of the activists detained in the 2018 crackdown appear to have been released from prison, but the release of activist Maya al-Zahrani is not yet clear. London-based rights group ALQST, which focuses primarily on Saudi Arabia, said the two women – Samar Badawi and Nasima al-Sada – were released late Saturday night or early Sunday.

Women sentenced to five years in prison

Human Rights Watch also confirmed his release. The women were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, two of which were suspended. These women have openly criticized Saudi laws on male guardianship. These laws allowed husbands, fathers, and in some cases their sons, to control wives in obtaining passports and traveling.

The activists also pleaded for women to have the right to drive. These two restrictions have been removed. Human rights groups said the two women had been conditionally released and could not travel abroad for five years. She said the two women, like other Saudi women’s rights activists released from prison, could be banned from speaking to the media and posting anything online about their case.

“Masked men beaten with canes on their backs and thighs”

Previously, a dozen women told Saudi judges that during interrogations masked men hit them on the back and thighs with canes and tortured them while taking them underwater. Some women say they have been forcibly touched and threatened with rape and death. A woman tried to kill herself in prison.