Saudi Arabia travel ban in India: Saudi Arabia suspends entry to 20 countries including India and Pakistan

Saudi Arabia has given 20 countries a hard blow, including India-Pakistan. The Saudi government on Tuesday banned people from those countries. Saudi Arabia has imposed the ban to control the corona virus. However, this travel ban exempts diplomats, Saudi citizens, doctors and their families. This ban from Saudi Arabia may affect many Indians who work in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi government has said the ban is short-lived and that the travel ban will go into effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday evening. This restriction includes neighboring Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, United States, etc. The travel ban stipulated that the Saudi government would try to ensure that supply chains with those countries remain and that ships continue to circulate.

Saudi Arabia bans Pakistanis

The Saudi government has said that the country’s citizens, diplomats and health workers as well as their families will be allowed to come from those countries, but will have to follow the defense rules of the health ministry. On the other hand, Pakistan International Airlines reported that Saudi authorities have banned the arrival of people from Pakistan since Tuesday evening.

Saudi Arabia imposed travel restrictions at a time when Saudi Minister of Health Tawfiq al-Rabiyah warned on Sunday that new restrictions on the corona virus could be imposed if people do not comply with health restrictions . Explain that millions of people from India and Pakistan work in Saudi Arabia. This last ban may affect them.