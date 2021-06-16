Saudi Arabian man Mustafa Al Darwish executed after offensive photo against the government was found on his phone

Strong points:

A 26-year-old man was hanged in Saudi Arabia simply for recording a photo of anti-government protests on his phone. This youth participated in these anti-government demonstrations in 2011 and 2012. The youth was identified as Mustafa Al-Darwish. Mustafa was only 17 at the time of the protests. On the other hand, the Saudi government says this image was “offensive”.

The Saudi government carried out this execution at a time when it promised the world that the rebels who committed this crime as children would not be hanged. At 17, Mustafa participated in the protests of Shia Muslims in 2011 and at 12 in the country’s eastern province. In 2015, this young man was arrested in numerous crimes.

Several times he passed out during the brutal interrogation

Mustafa was released without crime at the age of 20. At that time, Mustafa’s family members said the police kept their child’s phone with them. The police had a photo in this phone, which made them angry. Mustafa was kept in solitary confinement in prison and passed out several times during brutal interrogation.

Mustafa then confessed to his crime after being badly questioned. However, Mustafa rejected this in court and said he did this to stop the beating. After that, Mustafa remained in prison for about 6 years. He was finally hanged on Tuesday. The family learned of Mustafa’s death from information posted on the website.