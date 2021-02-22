Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry Announces Women Can Join Armed Forces: Saudi Arabia Opens Doors For Women And Gets Clearance To Join Army

Strong points:

Notorious for its strong Islamic laws, the Saudi Ministry of Defense has announced that now women can also join the military. Saudi Arabia has allowed women to join the military, air force, navy, medical services, and the Royal Strategic Missile Force, the three wings of the military. Granting women to Saudi Arabia is seen as a major milestone.

Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry said women can now apply to join the military. Women of Saudi Arabia can apply for the positions of soldier, spear hero, hero, sergeant and staff sergeant. Saudi Arabia was reportedly raised as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030. The Crown Prince is undertaking reforms to advance Saudi women in various fields.

Waged war for giving women the right to drive, Saudi woman jailed for 6 years

Women must pass the admission process

Women must be between 21 and 40 years old to join the military in Saudi Arabia. Their length should be 155 centimeters or more. Women should not be public servants. Women must pass the admissions process. Women should have no criminal records and they should be medically fit.

Unlike women, the age of men wishing to join the military must be between 17 and 40 years old. The Saudi government first announced this plan in 2019. Let us tell you that while the Saudi government claims to be giving opportunities to women, the country’s famous women’s rights activist who fights to give women the right to driving in the country, Lujain al-Hathlaul, imprisoned for 6 years, was sentenced.

Women’s rights activist Lujain al-Hathlol jailed for two and a half years

Lujain was sentenced Monday to nearly six years in prison under an alleged anti-terrorism law. Luzain al-Hathloul, who has championed women’s rights in Saudi Arabia, has been in prison for two and a half years, which has been criticized by many right-wing groups and EU lawmakers, including US lawmakers . Al-Hathlaul was one of the few Saudi women to call on women to drive and remove the “ male guardianship law, ” which violated women’s right to move freely.