Saudi social media star celebrates party with champagne naked in bathtub

Saudi Arabia’s social media star Fouz al-Otaibi reportedly finds it expensive to share photos of the celebrations. Fauz al-Otaibi shared some photos on a social media account while drinking champagne in the tub with her husband Ahmed Moussa. Since then, Saudi extremists have launched a campaign against him. Let me tell you, Saudi Arabia is known for its radical Islamic ideology around the world.

Apparently, Fauz al-Otaibi is the star of popular social media in Saudi Arabia. She often shares messages provoking religious conservatives. Due to the controversy that arose, he also rose to fame. Recently his Snapchat account was verified after which he shared these photos and videos to celebrate.

Many Orthodox religious users demanded strong action against his post. The users accused them of violating public decency. Not only that, a large number of users are also calling for his arrest. Many users believe that Saudi Arabian culture can be harmed for this reason.

At the same time, many people also supported Fauz al-Otaibi. He argues that champagne and wine are not alcoholic. In such a situation, this social media star did not break any law. People also said that everyone has the right to celebrate.

Fauz Al Otaibi has over 5 lakh followers on Instagram. She posts often, which is against Saudi Arabia’s harsh ideology. She has also published several articles against Sharia laws. Due to which his name is often surrounded by controversy.