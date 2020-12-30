Say goodbye to AdBlock! These are the best ad blockers

Who hasn’t heard of ad blockers? Those little browser extensions like Chrome or Edge that allow users to visit a multitude of web pages without suffering from avalanches of ads that spoil their experience.

Ad blockers are the result of a bigger problem

Ad blockers are here to stay. Although there are many web pages trying to open doors on the ground, users have already said enough about countless abuses in the form of invasive advertising. As always, they only pay for sinners. Without going any further, Microsofters have always tried to give you a web page that is as clean as possible of advertisements, placing them in annoying little places and rejecting pop-ups and other types of invasive advertisements.

For this reason, we feel entitled to ask you to turn off the ad blocker on our website, because you are helping us keep working and rewarding our efforts. But not all web pages are like this. Many don’t care about their readers’ browsing experience and infest both the cover and articles with boring advertisements, stealing the show from the content. The use of an ad blocker, against such abuse, may be legitimate.

uBlock Origin and AdGuard: the best alternatives to AdBlock

AdBlock is by far the most installed ad blocker on the Chrome Web Store. Its success is unmatched and most users install it as soon as they install their new device. The question is: are there better alternatives? We think so and we are going to recommend two: uBlock and AdGuard.

uBlock Origin brings efficiency to the flag. Its low RAM and CPU consumption is its main defender compared to AdBlock, positioning itself as an ideal option for low-end equipment. In addition, this low consumption of resources did not detract from poorer performance, so everything falls on the side of correct optimization. By default, EasyList, Peter Lowe’s Ad server, EasyPrivacy and Malware domain filters are configured.

AdGuard, for its part, also boasts of efficiency when it comes to showcasing its expansion for Chromium. They claim that their solution uses half the memory like AdBlock and Adblock Plus and even outperforms uBlock in some tests.

In our experience, although it consumes much less than the first two, uBlock still seems lighter in everyday life. However, AdGuard comes highly recommended due to its multitude of configuration options and its effectiveness in blocking. In fact, it has a desktop app for those who want to take this protection to the next level.

We like to focus our analysis on performance so much, because most users are what they can notice the most on a daily basis. All of these ad blockers are at very advanced stages of development and their blocking effectiveness is broadly similar. However, the difference in the use of resources can make a difference for a significant number of people.

DebugBear.com did a fantastic benchmarking of the main extensions available for Chromium-based browsers like Edge and Chrome this summer. This of course includes the famous ad blockers. Its findings are quite revealing and can be summarized in the following charts: uBlock Origin is extremely effective.

Source: DebugBear Source: DebugBear Source: DebugBear

In all parameters, it greatly outperforms its rivals. From this analysis we can deduce that in terms of resource consumption, we could rank ad blockers from best to worst as follows: uBlock Origin> AdGuard> AdBlock> Adblock Plus.