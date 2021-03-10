Scania Bus India Corruption case: Swedish bus manufacturer Scania accused of corruption in Indian states: Bus manufacturer Scania accused of corruption in India

Strong points:

3 media outlets published corruption report, accusing Swedish bus maker Scania of contracting in seven states in India over corruption report

Swedish truck and bus maker Scania paid bribes between 2013 and 2016 to secure contracts in seven states in India. Swedish news channel SVT made this claim based on surveys with two other media outlets. According to reports from SVT, German channel ZDF and India’s Confluence Media, an Indian minister was also bribed, whose name was not disclosed. According to Reuters, the Indian government official declined to respond outside of office hours.

Closed factory

According to a spokesperson for the company, the investigation was opened in 2017 and involved several employees, including senior management. Skania is a unit of the vehicle arm of Volkswagen AG, Traton SE, which started operations in India in 2007 and production started in 2011. According to a company spokesperson, “this included allegations of corruption, corruption through a business partner and misrepresentation ”. He said that since then Scania has stopped selling buses in the Indian market and the factory has also been closed.

Canceled contracts

CEO Heinrich Henrikson told SVT: “We might be wacky, but we did. We wanted to be very successful in India, but we did not properly assess the risk. Henrikson said the mistake was made in India by some people who left the company and all of the business partners involved canceled their contracts.

Trying to sell a license plate

According to the report, Scania also falsified truck models and attempted to sell license plates to the Indian mining company. The deal was underway for $ 11.8 million. A company spokesperson said: “There is ample evidence of a violation of Scanica’s business code which allows the company to take tough action but is not strong enough to prosecute.”