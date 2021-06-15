scar Rodrguez, new director of the ICT sector of the Adecco group

As the new director of the ICT sector, scar will be responsible for positioning the Adecco group in a sector as competitive as technology.

The Adecco Group has appointed Scar Rodrguez as the new Director of the ICT Sector in Spain. Oscar, originally from Madrid, has a long professional career focused on business development, which he reinforced with obtaining an Executive Master in Sales and Commercial Management and a specialization in leadership, personal and organizational behavior at the EAE Business School Business School. .

He joined the Adecco group in 2013 and since then Oscar has held various positions of responsibility within the organization, among which stands out that of Director of Business Development and Director of Sales at Eurovendex, a position he has held since 2016 until its integration into the National Sales Department, where the Adecco TIC division is integrated.

As the new Director of the ICT Sector, Scar will be responsible for positioning the Adecco Group in a sector as competitive as technology. It assumes an important challenge because it is a growing sector with a strong demand and a shortage of profiles, in constant evolution and with a very high level of requirement in processes and profiles.

scar has extensive experience in designing business strategies, developing business within the HR sector and building trusting relationships with business partners. These qualities make his appointment a strong commitment to the development of the technological sector within the Adecco Group.

