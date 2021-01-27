scar Romero, director of human resources at Vitaldent, member of the jury of the 1st Labor Compensation Awards

Scar Romero, Human Resources Director of Vitaldent, has been confirmed as a new member of the jury of the “ I Labor Compensation Awards ” organized by HRH Digital, with the support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors and with the sponsorship of Compensa, Edenred, EY, AonyPayflow. They are designed to highlight the best initiatives in the field of workers’ compensation and employee recognition. The deadline for projects ends on February 7th.

Scar Romero has worked in the human resources industry for over twenty years. During these years, Romero has held positions as Managing Director of Human Resources in companies such as Condis Supermercats, USP Hospitales, Grupo Hospitalario Quirn or Clinicas Dentix. In 2017, Romero moved to Italy to take on the role of Human Resources Director at Centri Vitaldent. Currently and still in Spain, Scar Romero is Corporate Director of Human Resources at Vitaldent Group.

Thus, Scar Romero joins Beln Sangros, Head of Global Compensation Analysis and Management in the People Management Department of Ibercaja Banco, Antonio Fernndez Aguado, Human Resources Director of Chubb Fire & Security, and Mnica Garca Ingelmo, head of social benefits, human resources administration and occupational health at Orange Spain within the committee which will promote and promote the best initiatives in terms of work compensation, flexible compensation, employee support and recognition , digitization of benefits … in the first edition of some awards that hope to become a benchmark within the HR sector and, more specifically, the field of labor compensation.

The “ I Awards for Workers ‘Compensation’ ‘are awards designed to highlight the best initiatives and projects in the field of workers’ compensation, such as employee benefit plans, flexible compensation, welfare protection physical, mental and financial being of workers … as a means of offering them, on the basis of digitization and flexibility, major trends in the field of remuneration today.

The deadline for submitting projects is February 7 and, from that day on, the jury, made up of HRDs, in charge of the Compensation area and other business positions within people management, assesses, scores and puts highlight the best jobs received. The works must be sent, by email, to the following email address: eventos@eds21.es. The email should be sent with the subject “Compensation Awards + company name”. Likewise, the author’s identification number, position, a brief curriculum vitae and a photograph will be included.

These “ I Labor Compensation Awards ” are organized byRRHHDigital, with the support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors, and have Compensa, Edenred, EY, AonyPayflow as competition sponsors.

