Schindler Espaa, recognized for 13 consecutive years for its HR policy

Schindler Spain is, for another year, officially certified by the Top Employers Institute, in recognition of its human resources policy and the professional development opportunities it offers to all its employees. This certificate validates the vertical transport company, for the thirteenth consecutive year, as one of the best companies to work for in our country.

In 2021, the company was once again recognized with this award which is awarded to certain organizations around the world for their working practices, among which the promotion of optimal conditions for all employees or the promotion of talents at all levels. of the organization stand out.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on their participation and the results of the consultancy firm’s human resources best practice survey. This analysis encompasses six areas of work and up to 20 different aspects, such as people management, working environment, talent acquisition, learning opportunities, level of employee well-being, diversity and inclusion of all groups of society in the company, among others. .

For Gemma Baz, Director of Human Resources at Schindler Iberia, “this recognition, for the 13th consecutive year, is a huge source of pride for a company like ours, which aims to promote professional talent and create inclusive and positive work environments. . Our employees are the company’s main asset and the cornerstone on which to continue to grow. We will never rest from trying to make Schindler the best place to work. “

For his part, David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute, said: “Despite the challenge of 2020, which has had a huge impact on organizations around the world, Schindler has consistently demonstrated the courage to put your employees at the center. We are proud to share this announcement with the world and congratulate the organizations that have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute program ”.

