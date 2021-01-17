Schindler Iberia contributes to the education of two students in Madrid with a donation to the NGO Educo

Schindler Iberia, a leading company in the installation and maintenance of vertical transport equipment, strengthens its commitment to inclusion and equal opportunities. In association with ASPRIMA, Schindler guarantees Comedor scholarships for two primary school pupils from the Community of Madrid who are at risk of poverty and social exclusion thanks to a direct donation to the NGO Educo.

This contribution is part of a campaign by the Association of Real Estate Developers of Madrid (ASPRIMA), of which Schindler is a member, and allows two primary school students from the Community of Madrid to benefit from scholarships throughout the year. ‘school year.

The NGO Educo provides development aid and humanitarian action around the world, with an emphasis on access to education for all children. With this collaboration, Schindler joins this NGO campaign with which they want to help boys and girls whose families are in a particularly vulnerable situation due to the economic and social crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this donation program, open to companies like Schindler, but also to society as a whole, Educo has distributed more than 2.8 million meals in 293 schools and social entities since 2013.

