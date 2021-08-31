Schneider Electric advances its sustainable development objective, with the support of its employees, partners and customers

Schneider Electric, leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, published its half-yearly progress on the 2021-2025 sustainability impact targets

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 31 August 2021



Schneider Electric, named the most sustainable company in the world in 2021 by Corporate Knights Global, announced in January the acceleration of its sustainable development strategy, aligned with its commitments related to climate, resources, trust, equality opportunities, generations and local communities.

Since then, the group has successfully launched The Zero Carbon Project, its initiative to halve the carbon emissions of its main supply chain partners by 2025, a call to action already joined by 91 % of them. By involving, training and supporting the sustainable transformation of each of its 1,000 partners, the company is drastically reducing its Scope emissions. 3,917 suppliers have already been trained and are ready to lead climate action under this project.

Schneider Electric also continues to support its customers in achieving their own sustainable development goals, through innovation and digital solutions. The Roca Group recently opted for climate change consulting services from Schneider Electric to accelerate its transformation. Since 2018, Schneider Electric has been helping its customers save and avoid 302 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

“A successful sustainability program can only be built on trust and commitment,” says Olivier Blum, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer of Schneider Electric. “It is very encouraging to see such engagement from our supply chain partners on our path to decarbonization, as well as our customers and employees, who have our unique experience and knowledge in this area. “

Regarding local initiatives, 100% of Schneider Electric zone and country presidents have identified and set all of their local 2025 objectives, thus confirming a strong commitment to obtain a more significant impact on sustainable development.

