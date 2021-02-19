Schneider Electric, awarded for the 4th consecutive year for its actions in people management and talent recruitment

This recognition comes just after Schneider was named the world’s most sustainable company by Corporate Knights, Corporate Knights, a communications and research agency focused on building corporate sustainability.

Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, was named one of the world’s most admired companies in 2021 by Fortune magazine, marking the fourth consecutive year that the company figure on this list of great prestige.

This year, Schneider Electric is ranked # 3 in the electrical industry sector, a position above 2020.

“We are proud to be among the top companies on the Fortune list,” said Charise Le, global director of human resources at Schneider Electric. “The ranking reflects our commitment to sustainability, innovation and being the most local of global companies, strengthening talent and creating inclusion and equal opportunity for all.

Successfully managing people and attracting talent

Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies is based on a survey of the US and global Fortune 500 companies with the highest revenues in their respective industries. To identify the best performing companies in 52 sectors, 3,820 executives, directors and analysts from these sectors were asked to rate companies on the basis of nine criteria, ranging from value of investment and quality of management and products with social responsibility and the ability to attract talent.

Schneider Electric was highly rated for its investment value, the quality of its product management, its social responsibility strategy and its ability to attract talent.

Schneider Electric is regularly featured in industry rankings for sustainability, inclusion and equity. Last week, it was ranked as the most sustainable company in the world, in a prestigious ranking prepared annually by Corporate Knights. Other recent accomplishments include the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index 2021, the Financial Times Diversity Leaders 20211, Universum’s Top 50 Most Attractive Employers in the World, as well as the 10th A-list appearance of the Corporate Disclosure Project (CDP).

