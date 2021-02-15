Schneider Electric, included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for its equality and equity policies

Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been included in Bloomberg’s 2021 Gender Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth consecutive year.

The Bloomberg GEI provides managers and investors with information on the gender equity actions of the world’s largest companies. This barometer ensures the transparency of gender-related practices and policies in listed companies, increasing the amount of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data available to investors.

“We are proud to appear for the fourth year in a row thanks to our efforts in favor of gender equality”, comments Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric. “At Schneider Electric, we are proud to foster an inclusive culture in which women are empowered, empowered and visible in the organization. While we have already made progress in the representation of women on the board and executive committee, our goal is that by 2025, women will represent 50% of all new hires, 40% of frontline executives and 30 % of senior executives. Gender balance is integral to the way we do business, and we are becoming a business priority. “

On the road to equal opportunities

Bloomberg’s Gender Equality Index includes 59 metrics across five areas. Companies are assigned a score based on communication and data excellence. “The companies included in GEI 2021 are expanding the universe of ESG data to include the gender-related data that investors need today,” said Peter T. Grauer, president of Bloomberg. “Their commitment to reporting data makes inclusion a business case and promotes transparency in the markets.”

Schneider Electric scored higher than the overall GHG average, the best being communication, equal pay, pay parity between men and women and inclusive culture. This performance reflects the company’s initiatives to drive positive change and provide equal opportunities for everyone, everywhere, through:

Leadership in creating an inclusive workplace culture and promoting gender equality as a winner of the UN Women HeForShe IMPACT 10x10x10 Champion Women’s Empowerment program through its global policies and practices. At the end of 2019, the global family leave policy had been implemented in all countries, covering 99% of its employees; and the Global Pay Equity Framework has also been applied in all countries, reaching 99% of the total workforce. With its recently updated flexibility at work policy, Schneider Electric’s philosophy of new ways of working for individuals and teams in the “next normal” contributes to a lean, more inclusive, empowering and confident culture. Invest in vocational training for women through the company’s Access to Energy training and entrepreneurship program.

Schneider Electric has also become a member of the Gender and Diversity KPI Alliance (GDKA), a group of advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion; companies, academics and professional organizations that support the adoption and use of a set of key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure gender and other types of diversity in their organizations. GDKA believes that focusing on the diversity of talents in a company is essential to create a fair and equitable workplace.

Other Schneider Electric Diversity and Inclusion Awards

In addition to being included in the GEI, Schneider Electric received other prestigious accolades in 2020. Last week it was ranked as the most sustainable company in the world, in a prestigious ranking prepared annually by Corporate Knights . Other recent achievements include the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index 2021, Financial Times Diversity Leaders 20211, Universum World’s Most Attractive Employers Top 50.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital