Schneider Electric receives the award for the best project of the year from the leader in the environment and energy

Schneider Electric, leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, received the award for the best project of the year from the leader of the environment and energy for its Gigaton PPA program (GPPA ) with Walmart. The GPPA Program, a pioneering initiative in the collective contracting of renewable energies, was recognized by the jury as an example of exemplary work in the field of energy and environmental management.

The transition to renewable energy is one of the best tools companies have to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The innovative GPPA program is a renewable energy initiative that supports Walmart’s Gigatn Project, which aims to avoid one gigaton (one billion metric tons) of carbon dioxide in Walmart’s global value chain by 2030. The GPPA program brings together American suppliers to Walmart to reach the renewable energy market as a group, democratize market access and enable decarbonization and climate action.

A member of the Environment + Energy Leader awards jury said of the GPPA program that he would like “to be able to give this project a higher rating because it is a game-changer in the world of renewable energy”.

The GPPA program is designed both to educate Walmart’s suppliers about renewable energy supply and to accelerate its adoption by providing suppliers with the ability to access Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) at the utility scale, in which they will otherwise not be able to participate. The GPPA program uses Schneider Electric’s NEO Network ™, a digital collaboration platform, and a global community of more than 400 renewable energy purchasing companies and service providers. Since the launch of the GPPA in September 2020, 84 Walmart vendors have joined the program. To date, around 50 providers have completed induction training and are progressing through the training phase.

“There are two major challenges for companies wishing to take advantage of renewable energy for decarbonization purposes: gaining access to the market and understanding the complexities of renewable energy contracts. The GPPA program was designed to mitigate or even eliminate these two limitations, ”he said. Said John Powers, vice president of Global Cleantech and Renewables at Schneider Electric. “The collaboration with Walmart is a demonstration of how collaboration works to tackle climate change. This award is recognition of how companies can work together to increase access to chain decarbonization solutions. large-scale supply. “.

The Enviroment + Energy Leader Awards program rewards the merit of products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, as well as projects that companies have carried out to improve environmental or energy management and improve their results. .

“With a very veteran and critical jury and a strict set of judging criteria, applicants faced a very high bar for an award in 2021,” said Sarah Roberts, editor-in-chief of Environment + Energy Leader.

Building on the success of the GPPA program and other supply chain solutions, Schneider Electric earlier this year announced an enhanced global supply chain decarbonization service designed to help companies cope with the volume. significant carbon emissions from their supply chains. In fact, Schneider Electric has pledged to reduce carbon emissions from the operations of its 1,000 major suppliers by 50% by 2025. In addition, the company was recognized in January as the most sustainable company in the world. world by Corporate Knights.

