Schneider Electric, recognized as the most sustainable company in its sector according to ESG criteria

With this ranking, Schneider Electric also confirms its inclusion in the FTSE4Good and Euronext Vigeo Eiris indices among the most sustainable companies in the world.

BY RRHHDigital, 5:30 pm – September 06, 2021



Schneider Electric, leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, received the best performance rating in its sector by Vigeo Eiris (VE), the leading European environmental, social and governance rating agency ( ESG) and member of the Moody’s group. Schneider Electric was also ranked among the world’s most sustainable leaders in the semi-annual reviews of the FTSE4Good index and Euronext Vigeo Eiris.

At the start of the year, Schneider Electric was recognized as the world’s most sustainable company in 2021 by the Corporate Knights Global 100 index. The recent ranking and inclusion of VE in the FTSE4Good index demonstrates continued efforts of Schneider Electric for sustainable development, which can also be seen in their semi-annual progress report. Schneider Electric is working to establish and advance its 2021-2025 Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) targets launched in January of this year. The report highlights some key successes, such as the fact that 91% of its top 1,000 suppliers have already joined its Zero Carbon project, which aims to reduce the CO2 footprint of its operations by 2025. Schneider Electric has also helped its customers to save and avoid 302 million tonnes of CO2 emissions since 2018 and continues to support its customers in achieving their own sustainable development goals.

The VE rating places Schneider Electric first in the Electronic Components and Equipment sector among the best companies in Europe with a score of 71/100 (compared to an industry average of 39/100) and an increase of five points compared to the ‘last year. VE conducts its assessment every two years based on information on 23 areas of interest ranging from climate change, health, safety and environmental issues to human and labor rights. Thanks to this rating, Schneider Electric also confirms its inclusion in the Euronext VE indexes: World 120, Europe 120, Eurozone120 and France 20, which brings together the best performing listed companies in terms of corporate responsibility.

In addition, the FTSE4Good index, which ranks twice a year the best companies in terms of ESG practices and transparency, integrates Schneider Electric for the sixth year after the first half-yearly review of FTSE4Good in 2021. The Group obtained a rating of 4.5 / 5, compared to an industry average of 2.1.

