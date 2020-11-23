Schneider Electric, recognized in the Top 50 of the Financial Times “ Diversity Leaders 2021 ” ranking

Schneider Electric, leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been recognized by the Financial Times “Diversity Leaders 2021” ranking. Compared to the previous year, the company moved up to 27th place in the overall ranking and second in its sector, out of a total of 850 companies included in the annual ranking.

Promote diversity at work

The Financial Times ‘Diversity Leaders 2021’ ranking aims to measure the success of companies in promoting diversity in all its forms, including gender equality, disability, openness to any sexual orientation and ethnic diversity and social that reflects society.

The ranking is the result of an independent survey carried out among more than 100,000 employees of companies with more than 250 employees located in 16 countries (Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, United Kingdom, Sweden and Switzerland). In addition, it also takes into account the opinions of experts in human resources and recruitment.

Participants are asked to what extent they believe their employer promotes diversity, through a series of statements on age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation (LGBT +). In addition, they have the opportunity to assess other top employers in their respective industries in terms of diversity. The 850 companies with the highest scores are included in the “Diversity Leaders 2021” ranking.

“For another year, we are proud that the Financial Times recognized us in its ‘Diversity Leaders 2021’ ranking. At Schneider Electric, we take our responsibility as employers very seriously by providing equal opportunities to everyone, everywhere, and by creating an inclusive environment for our employees, ”said Charise Le, Global Director of Human Resources at Schneider Electric. “It is an honor to be among the top companies in the ranking and to advocate together for diversity and inclusion, for our employees and for society in general.”

In addition to being in the Financial Times Top 50 “Diversity Leaders 2021”, Schneider Electric received other prestigious awards for its commitment to inclusive culture. The company was recently selected as a WorkHuman Certified Company, a certification that recognizes leading companies that create more human jobs for their employees. The company has also joined the Gender & Diversity KPI Alliance, which supports the adoption and use of key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure gender and other types of diversity in organizations. And, for the third year in a row, it has been included in the Bloomberg 2020 Gender Equality Index, a barometer of gender equality performance from all sectors around the world.

